Writer calls the agreement a “bad deal”

To the Expositor:

In reference to my letter published in The Manitoulin Expositor of Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in respect of the Anishinabek Governance Agreement, a second ratification vote has been scheduled for February 24 and 27. This agreement is a bad deal for us and is designed to set us up to fail.

So, if you vote, vote no because I’m voting no.

Donald J. McGraw

M’Kwaa Dodem

Aundegomniikaaning First Nation