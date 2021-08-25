Letter: A rebutal to last week’s climate skeptic letter

A lemming-like determination to deny the obvious

I would like to honour the entertainment value of the absurd arguments by a perverse “climate skeptic” in last week’s edition. (‘Climate skeptic counterpoint to The Expositor’s August 4 editorial’ by Shane Desjardins.) This author regularly graces us with his lemming-like determination to deny the obvious connection between capitalism and its consequences to our environment. A smidgen of knowledge can easily encourage massive self-importance. Despite his assumption of the safety of space age tourism, real scientists beg to differ: “Scientists worry that growing numbers of rocket flights and the rise of space tourism could harm the Earth’s atmosphere and contribute to climate change. When billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos soared into space this month aboard their companies’ suborbital tourism vehicles, much of the world clapped in awe. According to Dallas Kasaboski, principal analyst at the space consultancy Northern Sky Research, a single Virgin Galactic suborbital space tourism flight, lasting about an hour-and-a-half, can generate as much pollution as a 10-hour trans-Atlantic flight. Some scientists consider that disconcerting, in light of Virgin Galactic’s ambitions to fly paying tourists to the edge of space several times a day. Virgin Galactic’s rockets are, of course, not the only culprits. All rocket motors burning hydrocarbon fuels generate soot. Solid rocket engines, such as those used in the past in the boosters of NASA’s space shuttle, burn metallic compounds and emit aluminum oxide particles together with hydrochloric acid, both of which have a damaging effect on the atmosphere.” (‘The rise of space tourism could affect Earth’s climate in unforeseen ways, scientists worry’ – Space.com)

Moving on to the “oh my goodness we are all going to die” section of the rant by Mr. Desjardins, the truth is that endless global war by the US military and numerous mercenary corporations (G4S, Unity Resources Group, Erinys, Asia Security Group, DynCorp, Triple Canopy, Aegis Defense Services, Defion International, Academi, formerly Blackwater, or Xe Services etc.), are now understood to contribute the majority of human global pollution, to maintain multinational corporate access to the plunder of third world natural resources. I have stated several times in this paper that the evidence does not align with Mr. Desjardins’ hyperbole: “The US military’s carbon bootprint is enormous. Like corporate supply chains, it relies upon an extensive global network of over a thousand military bases, container ships, trucks and cargo planes to supply its operations with everything from bombs to humanitarian aid and hydrocarbon fuels. Our new study calculated the contribution of this vast infrastructure to climate change.” (‘US military is a bigger polluter than as many as 140 countries: shrinking this war machine is a must – theconversation.com)

The big lie of “unfettered capitalism” has not created a “free market,” but rather a corporate global fascism through the corruption of supposedly “democratic” governments by sophisticated and well-funded corporate lobbyists bribing, threatening and assassinating at their leisure. “Milton Friedman nurtured his shock doctrine to create unfettered or laissez-faire capitalism, at the ‘University of Chicago School of Economics.’ He considered capitalism’s core tactical nostrum is to: dismantle all government regulation of banks and corporations, privatize all government assets, cutback all infrastructure spending and social services, health care and education; and, eliminate all resistance to corporate plunder of natural resources. The best way to do that is to exploit a large-scale shock or crisis, whether it be a clandestine, so-called ‘terrorist intervention’ or an act of God. Since the seventies, Milton’s Chicago School movement has been conquering territory around the world. However, 9/11 was when shock therapy came home to roost in the USA and around the world. Doesn’t matter what party is in power, as this philosophy of corporatism is calling the shots.” (‘The Shock Doctrine: The Rise of Disaster Capitalism’ (2007) by Naomi Klein.)

D. S. McPhail

Mindemoya