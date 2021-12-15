Letter: A song of talk, trust and feeling

Island poet and songwriter expresses the anger and frustration of Canada Indigenous relations in song
Talk, Trust, Feel
Don’t talk, don’t trust, don’t feel was the law we lived by.
Back in the 40s that was a government law
And that is what most First Nations lived by
And we were the ones who broke it.
As many were not allowed to talk their language
And we were the one that spoke it
Or to speak their language
So can you relate to it?
Don’t talk, don’t trust, don’t feel was the law we lived by
And that’s what most “First Nations” lived by.
When a different way of life was shoved down their throat
And a different language shoved down their throat
So back in the 40s that’s what it was all about.
It was so discriminating that you could shout
A difference, often unfair, in the treatment of persons
To discriminate between good and evil
To do that to a living person is
What the government and church did to the first nation people was plain evil, not good.
When a different way of life was shoved down their throat
And a different language, shoved down their throat.
“Shame on you the Government”
And shame on the churches
The government of a nation
And school government
Shame, shame, shame
Lyman Corbiere
M’Chigeeng