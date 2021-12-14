Letter: A strong endorsement of Island dentist

Patience and a big smile helps make a difference

To the Expositor:

I’ve had enough pain in my body in the last months so, when my tooth began to ache, I couldn’t believe it, more pain! Dr. Bryn Casson in Little Current was recommended to me by my sister-in-law; I took a chance. He was very patient, a good mannered, big smile with friendly staff.

He took an x-ray, told me that my tooth was split all the way down and asked should he remove it, then and there? I’ve never been fearful of the dentist but, I was afraid that it would crumble and break. I took a chance one week later, after eating on one side of my mouth.

Everyone was kind and encouraging, lots of thumbs up. After all the freezing, it all went perfectly, from the smile going in to the smile, coming out, we were all pleased. I went on to the recovery and it was painless, luck and a good practitioner, with a great staff. This office gets my recommendation and on I go to the next step in a few months when I decide what to do with the big space in my mouth.

Jean Rodak, OCADU

Manitowaning