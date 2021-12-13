PAUL ZILIO

Paul Zilio, 49, of Gore Bay, passed away on December 8, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer. Paul was born to Albert and Barbara (predeceased 2000) in Orangeville. He went to St. Peter School, Notre Dame Secondary School and Sheridan College. In 1995, Paul reconnected with his school mate Renee. They began to date, eventually being wed in 1998, going on to have four children. Paul and Renee moved from Orangeville to Sudbury and finally settling on Manitoulin Island where Paul began his paramedic career. Paul was also passionate about cycling and karate. He received an honourary black belt months before passing. When not working, you could often find Paul hunting, beekeeping or going for walks with his family. Anyone who knew Paul knew that he was the most loving father and husband a family could ask for. Paul’s family meant more to him than anything else in the world, something he often mentioned. He is survived by his wife Renee, his four children Victoria, Monica, Matteo and Joseph, his dad Albert and his sister Jennifer. Paul is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation was held on Monday, December 13, 2021 from 2 to 4 pm and 7 to 9 pm at the Simpson Funeral Home, Gore Bay. There was a funeral service at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Gore Bay on December 14, 2021. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Timothy’s Parish in Orangeville at a later date. The family requests that donations be made to the Mindemoya Site Emergency Department Renovation and Expansion Project (Let’s Emerge Together) or the GoFundMe to help support his wife and children. https://gofund.me/1cef67a7. We would like to thank Manitoulin-Sudbury DSB (EMS). The nurses and staff at Mindemoya Hospital, especially Dr. Maryna Harelnikava for her amazing care and compassion she showed to Paul and the entire family. Thank you to all of our friends and family who have shown us love and compassion during this difficult time.