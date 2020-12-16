Letter: Care for history

Hope for the future

To the Expositor:

“If we don’t care about our past, we cannot hope for the future … I care desperately about saving old buildings.” This quote was made by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, former First Lady, and historic preservationist on the imminent threat to New York’s Grand Central Station in 1976.

I understand that Central Manitoulin’s property committee is recommending the demolition of the Old School. Up until now, the story of the Mindemoya Consolidated School has been a good example of progress through controversy, the democratic system working for the benefit of all concerned. When the plans were finally made to build a school that comprised two school sections of Carnarvon Township, No. 1 and No. 4, and pupils from Grades 1 to 12 were educated in the same building, our township was ahead of its time. It had built one of the first consolidated schools in Ontario! Our early settlers were progressive indeed, and this building is a tribute to their persistence and tenacity. They worked together to make positive changes in our community.

“We’ve all heard that it’s too late, or that it has to happen, that it’s inevitable. But I don’t think that’s true. Because I think if there is a great effort, even if it’s the eleventh hour, then you can succeed and I know that’s what we’ll do.” That is what Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis said about the Grand Central Station in New York, but I think the same thing can be said about Mindemoya’s Old School. It can’t be too late! There has to be a way that we can save this school!

Pat Williamson Costigan

Member of the Central Manitoulin

Historical Society

A taxpayer in Central Manitoulin