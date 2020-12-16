Letter: First of its kind in Ontario

Council legacy will mirror the times

To the Expositor:

One hundred years ago, a group of strong-minded, imaginative people had a vision of a consolidated school for Carnarvon Township. This would be the first of its kind in Ontario. Subsequently, hundreds of people residing in Central Manitoulin benefited from this unique idea and the beautiful brick building stands as a legacy of this first council.

One hundred years later, another group of people in this same township have a vision of levelling this building, but so it might not be completely forgotten, building a miniature model for all to admire! The irony is astounding.

The pandemic has made the year 2020 a period of stress and discouragement for many. Somehow, the legacy of this council, involving the proposed destruction of this 100-year-old building, mirrors the times.

Joanne Smith

Mindemoya