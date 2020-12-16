Letter: Many memories encased

A chance for real impact

To the Expositor:

I have been reading responses regarding the decision of Central Manitoulin council’s planning committee to destroy the Old School in Mindemoya, and I would like to share my thoughts.

I feel my age group is underrepresented in these responses! I was in the last Kindergarten class to pass through this school, and the building holds many memories for me from my childhood. I made some of my first friends at this school! It is also a unique building that is part of the beautiful Mindemoya landscape.

In 2021, the Old School will be 100 years old, making it an historical building. Does it seem strange that we are in a rush to make the decision to demolish this building before 2021? Before it’s 100th birthday?

Council has a chance to make a real impact on the community by preserving memories, and history, for many generations—past, present, and future!

Tara Smith Kennedy

Copper Cliff