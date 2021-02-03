Letter: Nasty surprise in the mailbox

Are telephone rates the new Hydro?

To the Expositor:

I would like to thank our telephone company, Eastlink, for the increase in our telephone monthly rate. COVID-19 is on, some folks need help. I was $119.86 per month up now to $128.90, never saw anything about an increase (maybe in small print).

Maybe we should be looking elsewhere or talking to our MP. Sounds like we could be getting close to an election, maybe we should talk to our member. Gas and hydro helped us out, but not Eastlink.

Doug McMurray

Tehkummah