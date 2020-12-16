Letter: Shortsighted and wrong

Save this lovely building

To the Expositor:

Mindemoya is a great town, but it doesn’t have an attractive main street. Really, the only nice stretch is from the Old School through to the lovely park, community centre and municipal office. I was relieved when the funding didn’t go through for a new complex/arena.

I thought it was shortsighted, awful and wrong to tear down the beautiful Old School building, rip up the park, the waterfall and the newly refurbished ball park. I am very dismayed to learn that yet again the Old School has been recommended for demolition! I ask that the Central Manitoulin Township council save this lovely building.

Sincerely,

Laurie Landry

Mindemoya