Letter: Thanks for Expositor reporter’s article on home care workers

Write or phone your MPP Mike Mantha or directly contact Premier Doug Ford

To the Expositor:

Plethora plus words of humble gratitude to Mike Erskine for the kind, thorough and researched article he penned about me in the October 13 issue. (‘Former editor demands vaxxes for all health care workers,’ The Manitoulin Expositor, Page 1).

Sometimes I feel I am fighting this battle alone and then something happens like Mike’s sensitive piece.

If you agree all health care workers should be vaccinated please write or phone your MPP Mike Mantha or directly to Premier Doug Ford. If you have any questions about my battle don’t hesitate to contact me at dianesims@rogers.com.

Once again, thank you Mike for the excellent reporting, which is the quality hallmark of The Expositor! I’m so humbled and proud to have been part of this superb newspaper.

With gratitude and joy,

Diane Sims

Stratford