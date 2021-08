Prime minister should step aside on residential school investigation

To the Expositor:

Why are we still waiting for Ottawa to open a serious and thorough investigation into the horrendous record and results of the residential schools system? Why is Ottawa still dragging its feet in this, likely the most damning event in our history? If the PM will not act, then he should step aside and let someone who truly understands what the word ‘justice’ means take over.

Sincerely,

Eric Balkind

Gore Bay