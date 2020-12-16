Letter: Why not sell as heritage?

An early vote to forestall opposition

To the Expositor:

I am a long-time summer resident on The Manitoulin. I am dismayed and disappointed that the Central Manitoulin Property Committee has voted to recommend the destruction of the old schoolhouse, one of Mindemoya’s few remaining landmark historical buildings.

I understand that there has been a years’ long attempt to save the building for some other purpose, apparently to no avail.

The building will be 100 years old in 2021. Why has the Property Committee not tried to sell it as a heritage structure? An early vote to forestall opposition during the pandemic?

With concern,

Ann Elizabeth Carson

Toronto and Central Manitoulin