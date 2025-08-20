Linda Bowerman’s many contributions recognized with King Charles medal

LITTLE CURRENT—Friends and family members of Linda Bowerman gathered with the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 177 Little Current executive at the Legion hall in Little Current for a very special presentation. The numbers attending the moment probably would have filled the hall to the brim had the occasion not been a surprise.

Ms. Bowerman was presented with a King Charles III Coronation Medal in recognition of her many volunteer efforts on behalf of both the Legion and many other organizations.

The citation on Ms. Bowerman’s award reads: “By command of THE KING the Coronation Medal Is hereby conferred upon you in commemoration of his Majesty’s Coronation as King of Canada and in recognition of your valuable contribution to your country.”

“As former MPP, I was provided with five King’s Coronation Medals,” said former Algoma-Manitoulin MPP Mike Mantha. “I took in some guidance, some help and suggestions from community members, to help me with the distribution of those.”

Mr. Mantha noted that “unfortunately, we fell into the provincial election, and I just didn’t have time or the opportunity to issue these to recognize individuals. That’s what we’re going to be doing today. We’re going to be recognizing somebody here in community.”

Mr. Mantha then called Legion Public Relations Officer Comrade Roy Eaton to the front of the assemblage. “I wanted Roy to come up with me and help me out with this, he said.”

Former MPP Michael Mantha pins Linda Bowerman with the King Charles III Coronation Medal.

“This individual has done and gone over and above the call of duty for the community,” said Mr. Mantha. “When something needs to be done, this person doesn’t hesitate. Not because it’s asked or because of a few accolades, or the flowers that come with it, (because there’s normally never flowers that come with it), you do it because it needs to be done, and that’s what a community member does. And that’s the basis of what the Coronation Medal is, and I’ll turn it over to Roy.”

“Linda Bowerman, can you come up please,” said Mr. Eaton. “Linda has championed so many outfits besides our Legion, she’s also seen in clown suits, witch suits all kinds of suits. Why? Because it puts a smile on people’s faces. Why? Because it’s what the community needs. She is always at an event; she’s always involved; she’s always there. And when you look at the definition of the Coronation Medal, it says ‘by the command of the King.”

“Linda, there is nobody more deserving than you than to receive this medal,” said Mr. Mantha. “And I am so proud and so honored in being here and presenting this to you.”

Mr. Eaton assisted with the placement of the medal, which Mr. Mantha pinned to her lapel.

“The Queen’s medal goes in front of the King’s medal,” said Mr. Eaton. “So, when you remount these things, the Queen has to be on the inner side, and then the King is next.”

“Now, you may be wondering why I am standing here,” said Mr. Eaton. “Michael approached me and said ‘Roy. Do you know somebody on Manitoulin Island who’s deserving and should receive this medal?’ I said, ‘absolutely, no question.”

Mr. Eaton cited former MPP Mike Brown, who, some 25 years ago had arranged for Ms. Bowerman to be recognized with a 40-year volunteer pin. “It was a 40-year service pin and I remember that Linda was invited over to Sudbury and received it from Michael Brown and from the Ontario government. That was 25 years ago. Think of what she’s done since then as we turned into the 21st century.”

Mr. Eaton cited the creation of the Women’s War Memorial at Memorial Gardens in Spring Bay. “Under Linda’s leadership, we have the beautiful Women’s Memorial, and that is such a credit to you Linda,” he said. “From that time, well you hear now the number of different things (she has been involved in) and I won’t go into all of them. But one of the things she’s done for our communities across this Island, especially here in the eastern end, is to apply to Royal Canadian Legion, Ontario Command, the charitable foundation for project funding like the Tehkummah Fire Department.” She also initiated the veterans’ memorial banner program that has spread across Manitoulin.

“How many times do you see Linda at the Cenotaph, cleaning up,” he said. “What you don’t see is out at the Island Cenotaph. Hours and days spent making sure that it is kept clean in respect for the veterans, the 129 veterans who are on the main one, the women and the Merchant Marine.”

In fact, there are few Island organizations that have not benefited from Ms. Bowerman’s efforts over the past six decades.

“There is no question when you asked me as who is more deserving of receiving the King James III Medal,” said Mr. Eaton.

Ms. Bowerman admitted that she knew something was up. “When a daughter calls and says, ‘don’t you know that you have a meeting tonight?’ and so many people urged me to wear my uniform tonight,” she smiled.

In accepting the medal, Ms. Bowerman said “I don’t do the things I do for what happens. I do it for me,” she said. “The cenotaph is an open place in my heart because of my own.” She noted that her uncles are commemorated on the cenotaph. “I started the veterans’ banner project because of three uncles.”

Ms. Bowerman teased that she has “a certain number coming up” but “I’m still here on the clock. “I’m actually really proud because I went yesterday and got my driver’s license,” she laughed.

Following the presentation, Ms. Bowerman, her family, and members of the Legion gathered for commemorative photos.

The Expositor adds its congratulations, along with the entire Island community, to Ms. Bowerman and heartily agree with Mr. Eaton in that nobody is more deserving.