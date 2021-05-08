Manitoulin OPP responds to covid violation calls

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – On April 17, 2021, at approximately 9:40 p.m., members of the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) attended Bay of Island Drive, in Mongowin Township in relation to a gathering at a residence. All parties at the residence were warned regarding COVID restrictions.

On April 23, 2021 further investigation regarding another gathering at a different residence revealed the same individuals in attendance.

As a result, six people were charged with: Individual – fail to comply with a continued section 7.0.2 order, contrary to section 10(1) of the Reopening Ontario Act (ROA).

The OPP is supporting efforts to limit transmission of COVID-19. Everyone must continue to do their part to protect Ontarians and stop the spread of this deadly virus. Frontline OPP members continue to enforce the provisions of the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA) and ROA and encourage the public to follow the direction of their local Public Health Units (PHUs).