Top 5 This Week Free fishing this Family Day weekend for Ontarians Local Expositor Staff - February 12, 2025 The foundations of Midewin teachings brought to life in Debaj’s ‘Maamwi’ Local Michael Erskine - February 12, 2025 Facing staff exodus, Assiginack Township hires a private firm for winter roads maintenance Local Tom Sasvari - February 12, 2025 Island residents treated to two transport loads of free food, more to come following success Local Michael Erskine - February 12, 2025 Manitoulin votes! Local Expositor Staff - February 12, 2025 More articles Free fishing this Family Day weekend for Ontarians Local Manitoulin votes! Local Little Feather takes New York Local Little Current Lions Winterfest 2024 champions rock the rink Local Wiky chef enters the spotlight in first-of-its-kind culinary education role Local M’Chigeeng welcomes winter with a host of fun events for everyone Local Little Current Lions Winterfest 2024 champions rock the rink NewsLocal Author: Expositor Staff February 12, 2025 Less than 1 min.read FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp The Revel Realty Rockets won the 50 plus division at Winterfest. They are, back row, from left, Vic Vuorensryja, Pete Sintal, Terry Morin, Brendan Morin, Bruce Visitor, Brian Rogers, Mike Flabiano, bottom row, Stew Fowler, Todd Yusko, Mike Taylor, Jeff Sheppard and Jason Neva. The Wolverines took the women’s Winterfest title on Sunday. The champions are, back row, from left, Shanna Landry, Shania White, Nyssa Solomon, Delani Trudeau, Delaney Webkamigad, Angela Green, front row, Danielle Shawana, Savannah Corbiere, Lyric Pitawanakwat-Peltier, Amber Lewis and Kristen Meilleur. Article written by Expositor Staffhttps://www.manitoulin.comPublished online by The Manitoulin Expositor web staff Tagsmanitoulin expositorManitoulin Expositor LifeManitoulin Expositor Life 2024manitoulin islandmanitoulin island newsThe Manitoulin ExpositorThe Manitoulin Expositor 2024winterfest Previous articleWiky chef enters the spotlight in first-of-its-kind culinary education roleNext articleLittle Feather takes New York