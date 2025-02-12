Top 5 This Week Free fishing this Family Day weekend for Ontarians Local Expositor Staff - February 12, 2025 The foundations of Midewin teachings brought to life in Debaj’s ‘Maamwi’ Local Michael Erskine - February 12, 2025 Facing staff exodus, Assiginack Township hires a private firm for winter roads maintenance Local Tom Sasvari - February 12, 2025 Island residents treated to two transport loads of free food, more to come following success Local Michael Erskine - February 12, 2025 Manitoulin votes! Local Expositor Staff - February 12, 2025 More articles Free fishing this Family Day weekend for Ontarians Local Manitoulin votes! Local Little Feather takes New York Local Little Current Lions Winterfest 2024 champions rock the rink Local Wiky chef enters the spotlight in first-of-its-kind culinary education role Local M’Chigeeng welcomes winter with a host of fun events for everyone Local Little Feather takes New York NewsLocal Author: Expositor Staff February 12, 2025 Less than 1 min.read FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp From left are: Aaron Bowerman, Lena Recollect, Natalie Restoule, Lacey Santana Neboniqwat, Demin Eshkawkogan, designer Tashina Migwans Odjig, Chelazon Leroux, Jocelyn Kagige and Keith McCrady. Article written by Expositor Staffhttps://www.manitoulin.comPublished online by The Manitoulin Expositor web staff Tagsmanitoulin expositorManitoulin Expositor LifeManitoulin Expositor Life 2024manitoulin islandmanitoulin island newspaywallThe Manitoulin Expositor Previous articleLittle Current Lions Winterfest 2024 champions rock the rinkNext articleNew Island-wide ‘come-to-you’ program for addiction help has saved multiple lives