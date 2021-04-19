LLOYD FRANKLIN THOMAS

July 10, 1942 to April 14, 2021

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Lloyd Franklin Thomas on April 14, 2021 at the Manitoulin Health Centre in Little Current. Lloyd was born and raised in Sandfield, Ontario and worked for INCO for close to 30 years before retiring in 1994 and moving back to Sandfield. Lloyd was predeceased by his parents George and Dorothy Thomas, and sister Nola (Latif) Kassam. He is survived by his wife Lois, daughter Sharon (Jeff) and son Brian (Tina), as well as his sisters Beatrice (Blaine, predeceased), Norma (Rick) and Wilda, as well as many nieces and nephews. He will be fondly missed by his two grandchildren Owen and Zoe Gliese-Thomas. He loved the outdoors and will be remembered for his friendly, outgoing personality and sense of humour. Lloyd will be cremated and laid to rest at Hilly Grove Cemetery on Manitoulin Island. A grave-side service and memorial lunch will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Manitoulin Health Centre, dialysis unit or auxiliary at P.O. Box 549, 11 Meredith Street West, Little Current, Ontario P0P1K0.