Northern Lights Festival Boréal cancelled for 2021

Sudbury, ON • April 20, 2021: It is with great sadness that Northern Lights Festival Boréal announces the cancellation of the well-loved traditional outdoor festival, scheduled for July 8-11, 2021. This decision has been made due to the continuously evolving health and safety concerns in our community.

In the months that have passed, NLFB has sought expert advice from a variety of sources, including the Public Health Sudbury & Districts, the Public Health Agency of Canada, and the Canadian Live Music Association. Its top priority is the health and safety of its participants, volunteers, artists, staff, crew, patrons, and guests.

Despite the challenges, the organization remains committed to presenting high quality music & art experiences to its loyal supporters. NLFB is currently exploring new and exciting initiatives and local partnerships for the coming year as it celebrates its rich history within the community and work towards recovery and a bright future together. In the meantime, don’t forget to mark your calendars for the 50th edition of Northern Lights Festival Boreal which is set for July 7-10, 2022!

NLFB is continuing to offer ticket deferrals to those who have chosen to hold onto their tickets from 2020. Since the cancellation of the 2019 festival last May, the organization has not sold any tickets for the 2021 edition. If you wish, you may choose to donate to our non-profit organization and registered charity. Donations can be made via Canada Helps.

If you have any questions, please direct them to marketing@nlfb.ca.

NLFB would like to express its deepest thanks for the continuous support. As always, NLFB is wishing everyone health, safety and harmony during these challenging times. Stay tuned for more exciting information to come!