AUDREY MAY HARPER

Audrey May Harper, nee Matheson, passed away April 15, 2021, peacefully in her sleep, in her 100th year, with her daughter at her side, at Manitoulin Lodge Nursing Home in Gore Bay, Ontario. Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Audrey is survived by her children Douglas Harper (wife Elaine) of Mildmay, Mildred Harper of Barrie, Linda Anne Harper-Porter (late Rob Porter) of Gore Bay and Lorna James (husband Gary) of Silver Water. Sisters-in law Merle Haaksman- Mills (late Delbert Mills), Edith Clark (late Jim) and brother-in-law Dale Harper (late Nancy). Predeceased by husband Howard Harper, son Floyd Harper ( Fern McNalty Harper Weadows), daughter Sharon Harper, parents Bertha (Morden) and Norman Matheson, granddaughter Lana Vermaire and great-grandson David Brush. Sisters Vera (Arden) Falls, Anne (Murray) Hopkins, Rhea (Alex Huntington and Harry Watts). Brothers Irving (as a toddler), Charlie Matheson (Myrtle), Matt (Ollie) Matheson, in-laws Lenora and Bill Gardiner, Wilda and Len Montgomery, Annie and Bun Williton, Ellis Harper, Russell (Velma) Harper, dad’s twin sister Stella (Ivan) Baxter. Audrey worked as a custodian at SS No 1 Robinson in Silver Water until it closed. Audrey will be remembered for her love of family, great cookies and cakes, her many craft projects and zucchini relish, her love of cats and the home-knitted socks at Christmas time. Pictures adorned every available surface of her apartment. She knew all the birthdays and sent cards every year. In 1980, Audrey moved to Sault Ste. Marie. While in the Sault she rejoined TOPS and was proud of her KOPS status, which she maintained for almost 20 years. She was a proud member of Royal Canadian Legion Branch 514 (her husband Howard was a founding member). Due to declining health Audrey entered the Manitoulin Lodge in 2008. She was an avid Bingo player and looked forward to each new session. She enjoyed the musical entertainers and when “The Harper Orchestra” entertained she was in the front row. Memorial donations, if desired, can be made to Angel Bus or Silver Water United Church. Due to COVID-19 restrictions there will be no funeral service at this time. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a future date. Tentative date, March 10, 2022. She so wanted to celebrate her 100th birthday, that if possible, I feel that would be a great time to get family together to remember and pay homage to the matriarch of our family.