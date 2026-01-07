Local player added to Toronto Metropolitan University Bold women’s hockey team roster

TORONTO—The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold women’s hockey team has added dynamic player Ava Assinewai to its 2025-2026 recruiting class. Ms. Assinewai, a forward, is from Manitoulin Island.

“Ava is a powerful skater with great size and strength,” said Bold head coach Lisa Haley. “She is the type of player that everyone wants as a teammate, and to not have to play against. Ava reads the game very well, allowing her to play in a lot of different game situations.”

Ms. Assinewai, whose hometown is Little Current/Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory, is a 5’ 10” forward. Her major in studies at TMU is in medical physics.

Ava Assinewai

Before joining TMU following the 2024-2025 season with the North York Storm Jr. in the U22 Elite League she played three seasons with the North Bay Jr. Lakers U18AA and was a member of Team Ontario at the National Aboriginal Hockey championships in 2022-2023 and 2024. She attended high school at Chippewa Secondary School in North Bay.

Known for her defensive awareness, hockey IQ, and long, powerful strides, Ms. Assinewai describes herself as a 200-foot player who thrives in all situations and enjoys the challenge of learning a new system and adapting quickly. She also brings a competitive edge and leadership presence, having scored the game-winning goal in the championship final of the 2024 Little Native Hockey League (LNHL) tournament, a career highlight played in front of a packed crowd.

Off the ice Ms. Assinewai will begin her studies in TMU’s Biomedical Science Program. She said the combination of academic support and athletic infrastructure made her decision an easy one. “It has an amazing student-athlete support system, and I feel confident in my schooling aspect at TMU. I also love the rink and how much the hockey program has to offer when it comes down to athletic therapy help, strength and conditioning.”

“There are so many minor details that made this school feel like a no-brainer,” said Ms. Assinewai. “I felt comfortable knowing this could be the university I attend. To top it all off, I get to play hockey with highly experienced staff guiding me. I can’t wait for what’s in store.”

At TMU, Ms. Assinewai will reunite with her teammate Abby Fletcher, with whom she played on the North York Storm.