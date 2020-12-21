LOIS MCRAE

Lois McCrae passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, December 14, 2020, at the age of 68. Beloved wife of Stuart for over 48 years. Cherished mother of Russell and Brandon. Lois will be sadly missed by her sister Lila Harper, mother-in-law Naomi McRae, sisters-in-law Donna (Harold) Armstrong, Cindy McRae, Shelly Lloy, brother-in-law Harvey (Kate) McRae, as well as many friends. Lois was a very special wife and mother. She liked art, hunting and fishing. She was a registered nurse for nearly 40 years and was a kind, loving and selfless person. Lois will be remembered by all who knew her. Predeceased by her parents Russell and Velma (McKinley) Harper and her father-in law Lyle McRae. A public visitation was held at the Simpson Funeral Home on Saturday, December 19, 2020 from 12 noon to 2 pm. COVID-19 restrictions were adhered to. A private family funeral by invite was held at 2 pm. Spring interment Burpee Mills Cemetery.