JOSEPHE SR. WEMIGWANS

Josephe Sr. Wemigwans of Toronto, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at the age of 51. Beloved father of Josephe Jr. and Jessica. He will be sadly missed by his mother Dorothy Antoine and father Henry Wemigwans, sisters Nancy Gardner, Diane Davis, Julianne Wemigwans, brothers Dave Flanagan and Robert (Nanette) Wemigwans, aunts Irene Kells, Chris (Guy) Bigras, Eleanor (Harold) Rogers, uncles Ken Antoine, Bill (Lynda) Antoine, his wife Betty, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Predeceased by his grandparents Dominic and Josephine Antoine, brothers Billie Joe, George, uncles Wilfred, Richard and his aunt Theresa. Visitation was held at the Zhiibaahaasing Community Complex on Thursday, December 17, 2020 from 3 pm until time of the funeral service on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 11 am. Interment Zhiibaahaasing Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Casey House, CaseyHouse.com.