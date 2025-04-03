LYNN CALBACK

February 13, 1962 – March 27, 2025

Nina Lynn Calback was born on February 13, 1962. Lynn passed away peacefully on March 27, 2025 at West Parry Sound Health Centre, with her family by her side, after a brave battle with cancer. She was 63 years old. Lynn was the beloved daughter of William Ashton and Nina Martha (née Sidorchuk) Calback; loving sister of Tania Atwood (Bruce) and Paul Calback (Sylvia Brachvogel); cherished aunt of Kristin Atwood, Natalie Daley (Jared), Derek Atwood (Stephanie), Sarah Calback and Andrew Calback; and great-aunt of Miles, Lexi and Mikayla. Lynn retired in 2017 after a very successful career in Information Technology with MacKenzie Financial in Toronto, but her real passion was always “the great outdoors.” She absolutely loved to cross-country ski, snowshoe, hike, camp, canoe and kayak. Many a week or weekend was spent as a volunteer maintaining ski and hiking trails all over. She spoke excitedly with tales of hut-to-hut back-country skiing in winter in Quebec. She spent a lot of time recently helping to restore old logging trails into new hiking trails along the Dumoine River. Lynn was an avid gardener and grew lovely vegetable and flower gardens everywhere that she lived. Lynn was also a skilled knitter, and most of the family have at least one lovingly hand-knitted original sweater made by Lynn! She was also a fantastic baker. Holidays just won’t be the same without her homemade cinnamon rolls, pies and cakes. A memorial service for Lynn will be held at Westminster United Church, 1850 Rossland Road. East. in Whitby on Tuesday, April 22, 2025 with visitation from 1 – 2 pm and memorial service beginning at 2 pm. Funeral Services for Lynn will be held at Simpson Funeral Home, 3 McQuarrie Blvd. in Gore Bay on Saturday, May 31, 2025, with visitation from 10 am to 12 noon and funeral service beginning at 12 noon. Burial to follow at the Gordon Cemetery on Manitoulin Island. In lieu of flowers, donations to Ovarian Cancer Canada would be greatly appreciated and condolences may be expressed online at wctownfuneralchapel.com.