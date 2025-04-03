DAVID MARK MUNRO

June 1, 1957 – March 30, 2025

In loving memory of David Mark Munro, who passed peacefully in Mindemoya on Sunday, March 30, 2025 in his 68th year. He was predeceased by his loving parents George David Munro and Jessie Delena Munro; also predeceased by brother Sandy, brother-in-law Jon and nephew Anthony. Loving and devoted brother to Jane (Doug), Robert, Jessie (Robert), Ruth (Jonas), sister-in-law Janine and Donald (Sharon). Mark was adored by many nieces, nephews and great-nephews. He was blessed with a very loving church family and community, as well as good friends Cia and Bill. A special thank you to Mindemoya Hospital staff, police and ambulance services. Thank you to Manitoulin Inn and Mindemoya Motel for providing him with safe accommodation between hospital stays. Arrangements through Island Funeral Home and cremation have taken place. Graveside service and Interment will take place later this summer. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.

“Safe in the arms of Jesus.”