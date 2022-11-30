Man found deceased in tree stand during annual deer hunt

MANITOULIN—A deer hunter was found deceased in his tree stand during the annual Manitoulin Island gun hunt on Monday morning last week.

“We can confirm that a 70-year-old man died,” said John Hill, community services officer with the Manitoulin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

The Expositor has learned that the man passed away while hunting in a tree stand off of Pleasant Valley Road, near Kagawong on the morning of Monday, November 21. The man, an off-Island hunting visitor, had been reported by a member of his hunt party as unconscious and possibly deceased. The OPP were first called, and then the Manitoulin-Sudbury Emergency Medical Services and Billings Township Fire Department were called to assist.

“We can confirm the man was found in Billings township, but we can’t provide any further details.” He added, “the death has been deemed as non-suspicious.”