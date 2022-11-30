Little Current Public School takes Christmas outdoors with community singalong

LITTLE CURRENT—Christmas concerts are a rite of passage for elementary school children, their parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles, but with the advent of the pandemic that tradition has been placed on hiatus these past couple of years. Little Current Public School (LCPS) has come up with a unique way of bringing that tradition back, sort of, albeit with an abundance of caution and a different format.

“There will not be a performance like a traditional school concert,” admits Micheline Fortin, core French teacher at LCPS, “but we are really looking forward to welcoming the community.”

Ms. Fortin, who is helping organize the event, said the school will be gathering December 14 and singing Christmas carols as a community.

“We will have a program with lyrics that will be shared with families as they arrive and a pianist will provide accompaniment to our singing on a keyboard,” she said. “Some of our Grade 8 students will help MC the event, help with the distribution of some treats, and help our special guest when he arrives.”

The event takes place from 6 to 7 pm on Wednesday, December 14 and LCPS is inviting the community to take part in an evening of community singing and fun with a ‘Not So Silent Night’ in the schoolyard. The outdoor venue at 18 Draper Street in Little Current is touted as an “old-fashioned Christmas carolling night.”

Northeast Town council members have all received an invitation to attend the event, but you don’t have to be a politician, parent or other relative to pop on by to enjoy the evening’s festivities. Just grab a chair, maybe a battery-operated light and come on down.

Donations are being accepted of monetary or non-perishable food items. Those donations collected will be going to Manitoulin Family Resources Food Bank.