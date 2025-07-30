Manitoulin artist Ivan Wheale nominated for Ontario Queen’s Medal for Citizenship

LITTLE CURRENT—Artist, teacher, mentor and community supporter Ivan Wheale has touched the lives of innumerable people over the course of his 90 years. On Saturday, July 26, Mr. Wheale was presented with two certificates by Algoma-Manitoulin MPP Bill Rosenberg. The first recognizing him for his contributions to the arts from the Province of Ontario (including a photo of Mr. Rosenberg and Ontario Premier Doug Ford) and the second acknowledging his nomination for a Queen Elizabeth II Ontario Medal for Citizenship.

The Ontario Medal for Good Citizenship was named the Queen Elizabeth II Ontario Medal for Good Citizenship in September 2024 to honour Queen Elizabeth II. It is awarded to individuals who have made outstanding, long-term contributions to the well-being of their communities in Ontario. This medal is Ontario’s second highest civilian honour, after the Order of Ontario.

The certificates were presented to Mr. Wheale in his home on the shores of his beloved North Channel where he was spending the afternoon. Mr. Wheale is currently in palliative care at the Manitoulin Health Centre. MPP Rosenberg travelled to Mr. Wheale’s home for the private presentation ceremony.

“On behalf of the Province of Ontario and the residents of Algoma-Manitoulin, it’s my great pleasure and honour to extend our heartful thank you and appreciation for your decades of volunteerism, generosity, mentorship and unwavering commitment to the arts and to all the communities that you have generously supported,” said MPP Rosenberg. “Your dedication has left a profound mark on the people and places that you have touched along your travels, encouraging others to follow your example, embrace the support you generously offered. This certificate is awarded in recognition of your lifetime achievements and your legacy. Thank you for sharing your gift devotion and wonderful citizenship with friends and strangers alike.”

“I don’t know what to say,” said a visibly touched Mr. Wheale. “Thank you.”

“It’s only fitting,” MPP Rosenberg said of the Queen Elizabeth II medal, “because I heard you were, 70 some years ago, at the late Queen’s coronation. This nomination comes from your peers, friends and all those whose lives have been touched and uplifted by your years of service, dedication, and unwavering commitment to your community.” MPP Rosenberg noted the nomination was supported by numerous letters from across the region.

MPP Bill Rosenberg and Ivan Wheale enjoy a chat at the artist’s home.

Aside from his more than 70 years as a working artist, Mr. Wheale has taught countless aspiring artists his techniques, sharing insights and gentle encouragement to each and every one. Together with the late Peg Forbes, Mr. Wheale founded the famed La Cloche Art Show held at the beginning of July in Whitefish Falls and he has delivered painting workshops for Perivale Gallery (his official agents) each year.

For decades, Mr. Wheale also shared his quirky sense of humour with readers of The Expositor through tongue-in-cheek anonymous classified ads. His secret is now out. (Call 368.)

Although he is now facing his last days, and faces considerable pain due to his illness, Mr. Wheale has not lost any of that sense of humour and the twinkle in his eye, along with his grip, remains undaunted.

“I have always painted what inspires my passion,” he said. His latest works have largely featured the rugged shorelines, trees, rocks and water of Georgian Bay and the North Channel, but his subjects have ranged from the farmhouses and barns of Manitoulin (many of which have since vanished into the mists of time) to icebergs of the arctic. Each rendered in a realistic style that showcase his master of oil paint, canvas and brush.