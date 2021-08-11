Manitoulin Country Fest receives funding from province

TORONTO—The Manitoulin Country Fest celebrations are among those festivals and events that are to receive funding of nearly $50 million in total this year.

The Ontario government is investing nearly $50 million to help festival and event organizers deliver innovative and safe experiences that allow people to safely reconnect with their communities. This one-time funding increase, more than double the annual funding provided to the festival and event sector in the past, will ensure the long-term success of the festival and event sector, a release explains.

Lisa MacLeod, minister of heritage, sport, tourism and culture industries, was joined by Michael Thompson, chair of the economic and community development committee, City of Toronto, to provide details at an announcement August 4 at the Grand Bizarre, in Toronto.

“For more than a year, the pandemic has disproportionately impacted tourism and culture, two major industries that bring people together and our communities to life,” said Minister MacLeod. “Increasing our annual support for festivals and events will give the sector a much-needed boost as we continue to deal with the effects of COVID-19. Our government is supporting organizations that are finding new ways to safely engage and reconnect Ontarians with their local communities while creating local jobs.”

Manitoulin Country Fest received $212,450 in funding through the program.