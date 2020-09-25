Manitoulin COVID-19 leadership committee impressed by Little Current field hospital site

MANITOULIN – The Manitoulin COVID-19 Leadership Co-ordination Committee met for its 13th session on Tuesday, September 1.

“(In the previous week), leadership toured the field hospital in Little Current. Leaders were impressed by the site and grateful to see the four ventilators, which can be quickly accessed if necessary. Leaders thank the MHC (Manitoulin Health Centre) for this opportunity,” a release notes.

“The leadership committee would (also) like to express their gratitude to the Smith Family Foundation for their continuous support of Manitoulin Island. The Smith Family Foundation generously gifted funding in the amount of $1 million to be used to expand the MHC’s emergency department facilities at the Mindemoya location.”

The committee will continue to meet biweekly. Its next meeting will be held on Tuesday, September 29.