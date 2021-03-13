Manitoulin District reports second active case of COVID-19 in two days

MANITOULIN—On Saturday, March 13, Public Health Sudbury and Districts (PHSD) reported a second active case of COVID-19 in the Manitoulin District. This comes a day after the first active case of COVID-19 had been reported in the district since early this year.

As has been reported on Manitoulin.com, PHSD issued an advisory earlier this week which cautioned anyone who attended 662 Crosshill Road in M’Chigeeng First Nation on Saturday, March 6, and Sunday, March 7 for a potential risk of high exposure to the virus.

Saturday’s number of active cases now sits at 266—an increase of 43 cases in Greater Sudbury (256 total active), five in the Sudbury District (eight total active) and one on Manitoulin (two total active).

PHSD is reminding everyone to follow public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including the more transmissible variants of concern. The safest options are to limit close contact to your own household members, stay home and do not attend work or school when ill, avoid non-essential travel and remember to practice physical distancing, wear your mask and wash your hands. For all outings, continue to screen yourself for symptoms and practice COVID-safe behaviours.

Anyone who is exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or has concerns that they may have been in contact with a known case should contact the Manitoulin Health Centre COVID assessment centres by calling 705-368-2300 (Little Current site) or 705-377-5311 (Mindemoya site) and following the prompts. Testing is based on a clinical assessment of each person.