COVID-19 outbreaks declared at Health Sciences North and St. Gabriel Villa

Public Health Sudbury & Districts has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at St. Gabriel Villa in Chelmsford and at Health Sciences North’s Ramsey Lake Health Centre affecting one hallway of the sixth floor, South Tower. Public Health is actively working with the long-term care home and the hospital to investigate each outbreak and ensure patients, residents, and staff are protected. Currently, the outbreaks are contained and there is no evidence of ongoing transmission. Public Health or Health Sciences North will directly contact anyone identified as a close contact and provide further direction.

“The need for everyone to monitor and screen for COVID-19 symptoms daily and to stay home when ill is critical in limiting the spread of the virus. If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, please take it seriously, and get tested,” said Stacey Laforest, Director, Health Protection Division, Public Health Sudbury & Districts.

The protection of our most vulnerable populations and health care system is of the utmost importance. Everyone is urged to continue following public health measures to protect others and stop the spread of COVID-19.

Prevent the spread of COVID-19

Stay home: remain at home except for essential purposes such as going to the grocery store or pharmacy, accessing health care service, for exercise, or for essential work or school.

remain at home except for essential purposes such as going to the grocery store or pharmacy, accessing health care service, for exercise, or for essential work or school. All non-essential travel should be avoided. Area residents are being exposed to the virus through travel outside our region. Stay in the area of your home community or stay in the region.

Get tested for COVID-19 if you have any symptoms.

The vaccine is highly recommended for all eligible individuals.

Learn more about vaccine safety and make an informed decision to choose to get vaccinated when the time comes.

Practise physical distancing, because any close contact could be a possible exposure to COVID-19.

Continue to work remotely, where possible.

Masks or face coverings must be worn in all indoor public places in Sudbury and districts.

Masks or face coverings should also be worn in other settings where physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Wash your hands often and when visibly dirty for 15 seconds.

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm or a tissue, throw the tissue away and wash your hands.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Monitor and screen for symptoms of COVID-19.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

Updates about COVID-19 testing, confirmed cases, and outbreaks in Greater Sudbury, the District of Sudbury, and the District of Manitoulin are posted online.

For more information or if you have questions, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200). Public Health returns all calls received; however, at times, inquiry volumes are high, and your patience is appreciated.