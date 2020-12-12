Manitoulin District sees one new COVID-19 case

MANITOULIN – Public Health and District Sudbury is reporting a new case of COVID-19 in the Manitoulin District on Saturday, December 12.

As was reported previously, the district saw five new cases reported by the health unit from Saturday, December 5 through Monday, December 7. The total number of cases since the pandemic’s start for Manitoulin District now sits at 13.

The Manitoulin District is comprised of Manitoulin Island, LaCloche and Whitefish River First Nation.

Anyone who is exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or has concerns that they may have been in contact with a known case should contact the Manitoulin Health Centre COVID assessment centres by calling 705-368-2300 (Little Current site) or 705-377-5311 (Mindemoya site) and follow the prompts. Testing is based on a clinical assessment of each person.

Visit Manitoulin.com for more information on the status of cases on Manitoulin as information becomes available.