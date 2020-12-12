Boil water advisory in effect for all residents of the Township of Nairn and Hyman

As a result of an adverse water sample reported today, Public Health Sudbury & Districts has issued a boil water advisory effective immediately for all residents of the Township of Nairn and Hyman.

A boil water advisory means that people who take their water from the municipal system should NOT use it for drinking; making juice, infant formula, or ice; cooking; washing uncooked fruit and vegetables; or brushing teeth unless water is brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute prior to use. For these purposes, water from an alternate source, such as bottled water, should be used. The water can be used for laundry and bathing (excluding small children who could swallow the water).

“This boil water advisory is being issued as a precautionary measure, and it is not believed that anyone who has consumed this water will experience any ill health effects,” said Cynthia Peacock-Rocca, a manager in Public Health’s Health Protection Division.

Operators with the township have already commenced water sampling. Until bacteriological testing of the drinking water indicates a safe supply, the boil water advisory will remain in effect as a precaution.

Public Health staff will continue to monitor the situation. Public Health Sudbury & Districts will notify the municipality when the boil water advisory is lifted and residents will be advised.

For more information, please call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200, toll-free 1.866.522.9200 or visit www.phsd.ca.