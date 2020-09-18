Manitoulin has its fifth reported COVID-19 case

MANITOULIN – Public Health Sudbury and Districts (PHSD) is reporting the 100th case of COVID-19 in a resident in its service area (Greater Sudbury, Sudbury District and Manitoulin District) as of 3:45 pm on Wednesday, September 16.

The individual with the 100th case lives in Manitoulin District. They took a COVID-19 test on Monday, September 14 and their case is listed as travel-related. The individual is self-isolating.

Through contact tracing, public health will notify all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by public health, you are not considered a close contact.

PHSD urges all residents to reconsider attending large gatherings. Although permissible for up to 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors, non-essential in-person gatherings of any size should be limited.

Limiting one’s contacts and in-person interactions as much as possible is critical in reducing transmission of COVID-19. With few exceptions, gatherings are currently maxed at 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors.

Unless people are from the same household or social circle, they should keep two metres (six feet) apart and wear a face covering if distancing is not possible. Face coverings must be worn in all indoor public spaces, and they must also be worn in other indoor spaces where distancing is not possible.

Close contact is permitted within “social circles” and among members from the same household. A social circle can only include up to 10 people and must always be with the same people. You can only belong to one social circle.

PHSD suggests that individuals prevent the spread of COVID-19 by: handwashing often and when hands are visibly dirty for 15 seconds; cover all coughs and sneezes with your arm or a tissue, throw the tissue in the garbage and wash your hands; avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; continue to practice physical distancing, because any close contact could be a possible exposure to COVID-19; masks or face coverings are required in all indoor public places in Sudbury and districts, and they should also be worn in other settings where physical distancing cannot be maintained; avoid contact with people who are sick and self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. Stay home if you are unwell and get tested.

If you have a COVID-19 symptom, get tested. People who are asymptomatic, who are concerned that they have been exposed to COVID-19, or those who are at risk of exposure to COVID-19 through their employment are also encouraged to contact an assessment centre and get tested.

All residents who are planning to travel should be aware that COVID-19 is still circulating at different levels around the province. The safest options are to stay in the area of your home community or to stay in the region.

For anyone who has recently travelled, visit the Public Health Agency of Canada website for updates on COVID-19 exposures.

If you think you have travelled somewhere (within or outside of Ontario) where you may have been exposed to COVID-19, call PHSD at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).

Anyone who has travelled outside of Canada is directed to self-isolate for 14 days from their arrival in Canada.

Updates about COVID-19 testing, confirmed cases, and outbreaks in Greater Sudbury, the District of Sudbury, and the District of Manitoulin are posted online.

For more information or if you have questions or concerns, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call PHSD at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).

Visit Ontario’s website to learn more about the province’s response to COVID-19.