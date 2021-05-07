Manitoulin Health Centre recognizes its great doctors

MANITOULIN – The Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC) recognized its great doctors as it celebrated local physicians on the provincial Doctors Day 202, May 1.

The MHC Facebook page this past Saturday noted, “MHC is so lucky to have some of the best doctors around and today we celebrate them!” The message also included the note of how fortunate the MHC is to have the best.

“Join the campaign with political leaders, organizations and influencers when landmarks such as the CN Tower and Niagara Falls and city halls across the province are lit blue to celebrate the day,” the post stated.

Dr. Stephen Cooper, who had been the chief of staff at MHC for 13 year but decided to step down from the role in 2020 to focus on his patients and students at the Northern Ontario School of Medicine and his work as the District 9 Chair of the Ontario Medical Association (OMA), along with Dr. Maurianne Reade, who had originally moved to Manitoulin with plans for a temporary locum position, almost 20 years ago, were featured in a story on CTV News May 1.

“As much as I am not one for doing interviews, when I have the opportunity to talk about rural medicine and rural physicians and how important they are in their community, in the media, I will,” Dr. Reade told the Recorder.

Dr. Reade told CTV there are barriers in practicing in rural communities but there are also many rewards, such as providing full comprehensive care, and having a close relationship with residents in the community.

Dr. Cooper told CTV News, “I just want to thank my colleagues so much across the North about the work they are doing to support their patients in the community.”

According to the OMA, every day, Ontario’s doctors treat and care for more than 340,000 patients across the province. Ontario’s doctors work hard to ensure that patients are getting the care they need, whether it’s in a hospital, long-term care home, clinic, research lab or in a patient’s home.