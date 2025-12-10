Manitoulin Municipal Association membership says ‘no’ to Geopark status for Island

MINDEMOYA—Citing the lack of an attempt to contact any Manitoulin municipalities and First Nations prior to going ahead with a proposal for a Georgian Bay Aspiring Geopark, on top of concerns raised previously, Island municipal leaders showed no interest in meeting with its proponents at a recent meeting.

“They can come and see me if they want,” said Richard Stephens, mayor of the Municipality of Central Manitoulin at a Manitoulin Municipal Association (MMA) meeting.

After having reviewed a letter from a representative for the proposal, MMA Chair Bryan Barker asked if the MMA members felt it was worth having the Geopark proponents meet with them.

When there was no reply from any of the MMA members Mayor Stephens said, “It doesn’t look like anyone is interested.”

This comes after the MMA was presented with a letter Mayor Stephens had received from Tony Pigott, dated June 10, 2025. “Apologies for writing you out of the blue but I wanted to get in touch on an important matter. I am the executive director of the Georgian Bay Aspiring Geopark and am writing about the recent article in The Manitoulin Expositor. I want to firstly apologize that we have not met you and the council. We are a small largely volunteer group and working on the foundations of the Geopark to prepare for outreach on Manitoulin and across the region. We have had a number of preliminary consultations on Manitoulin in our preparations for municipal meetings and were planning to reach out when this article and the misunderstanding arose.”

“Not surprisingly, we are deeply concerned by the inaccuracies that have arisen following the presentation by Ms. (Margaret) Hastings (of the Georgian Bay Guardians), who has no connections to the Geopark and the article in The Manitoulin Expositor. I sincerely hope you will review these and allow me to give you a call. We would also ask for the opportunity to present to council and share the actual plans and intentions of the Geopark and discuss the opportunities that the Geopark can deliver in collaboration with the communities of Manitoulin Island.”

In a letter to The Expositor at the time, Mr. Pigott said in part, “We welcome informed public dialogue and deeply value Manitoulin Island’s extraordinary geological and cultural significance within the broader Georgian Bay region.”

“However, some important clarifications are needed in response to several points raised in the article,” wrote Mr. Pigott. “Georgian Focus: Contrary to suggestions that the Geopark is primarily a southern Georgian Bay initiative, the vision from the outset has been pan-regional. Our approach includes all of Georgian Bay and the North Channel, with Manitoulin Island recognized as a distinct and essential component of this story, geologically, culturally and historically.”

On consultation and engagement, Mr. Pigott wrote, “The Geopark is currently in its preparatory phase, led by a largely volunteer group that has spent the past three years building a foundation for inclusive regional engagement. This includes developing a science-based framework with Professor Nick Eyles and other researching, introducing the concept of eight geological time zones that honour the distinct narratives of each region, including Manitoulin. Housing consultation and tourism planning and Geopark introductory meetings in Killarney, Parry Sound, Tobermory and most recently Sudbury, Little Current, Blind River and Bruce Mines with further meetings planned.” Meetings had also been held with, among others, Sagamok First Nation, Serpent River, ELNOS in Elliot Lake and Northern Ontario tourism stakeholders including Destination Northern Ontario.

“We fully understand and support the importance of community leadership and consent. No regions, including Manitoulin, will be included without open dialogue, support and collaboration,” wrote Mr. Pigott.

“We look forward to the opportunity to present the full scope of this initiative to the municipalities, Indigenous communities and other local communities, and to working together in shaping a Geopark that reflects and strengthens the unique identities of Manitoulin and each region of Georgian Bay and the North Channel.”

“We met with him (Mr. Pigott),” stated NEMI Mayor Al MacNevin, who told the MMA town council rejected the proposal. Several other MMA members indicated that their municipalities were also in opposition to the proposal.

“I am amazed that his group did not reach out to us before they put the proposal together,” said Dale Scott, a Central Manitoulin municipal councillor. “How many months had they been working on this proposal?”

“They have been working on this proposal for over two years,” said Mayor MacNevin. “And they had designated Manitoulin Island as being part of this proposal.”

“And two years ago they had been posting the NEMI, and a local First Nation logo, on their website,” stated Dan Osborne, a Gore Bay town councillor.

“The UCCMM (United Chiefs and Councils of Mnidoo Mnising) weren’t consulted either,” said Mayor MacNevin.

MMA members were in opposition to having a meeting with the Geopark proponents. The municipalities had indicated previously that the lack of consultation, the potential for unsustainable tourism and a diversion of public funds were among their concerns and reason for opposing the proposal.