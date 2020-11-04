REGINALD BLAKE THIBAULT

Blake passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Loving husband of Marjorie (nee Gareau) and cherished father of Tammie, Myles and Tim (Stacey). Dear grandfather of Paul (Jenn) Laforest, Natalie (Dave) Bulman, Dylan, Mackenzie, Noah, Macy and Ethan and great-grandfather to Lee, Alison and Jack. Blake will be sadly missed by his brothers William (Noreen), Jim (Sheila), Shelley (Jeananne), sisters Leila, Madeline and Sally (Ray) Bramner as well as brothers and sisters-in-law John Ramsey, Blaine (Elaine) Gareau, Una Gareau and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by his parents Frank and Delena (nee Armstrong) Thibault, brothers Ken, Cam, Randy, sister Mary Jane Ramsey, brother-in-law Al MacDonald, sister-in-law Katharine Thibault, grandson Todd Ropp and daughter-in-law Linda (nee Jesson) Thibault. Blake spent his life playing, coaching and volunteering for Garson Minor Hockey and Baseball. He was an avid curler, golfer and hunter. Blake enjoyed watching and cheering on his favourite Major League Baseball team, Toronto Blue Jays, his favourite NHL hockey team, Toronto Maple Leafs, and his favourite CFL football team, Toronto Argonauts. He was a true Toronto team sports fan and never wavered in support. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s sporting events and cheering them on with a cup of hot chocolate to keep him warm. Blake enjoyed his retirement after working for Falconbridge Limited for over 33 years. The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to all the nurses (special thanks to George), PSWs, and student nurses on the 5th floor South Tower, the ICU team who responded, and the 4th floor North Tower – Palliative Care Unit (Sherry, Emily, Chloe, Christine, Chantal, Katie, Heidi) for their care and support to Blake. You are all truly dedicated health care workers and heroes who go above and beyond. Donations made directly to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 76 would be appreciated. Burial took place at the Gordon Cemetery on Manitoulin Island on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 1 pm. A Celebration of Life, come and go event, will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 76 in Sudbury on Saturday, November 14 from 1 to 4 pm with the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Ranger’s Cremation and Burial Services, Ltd. Online condolences can be posted at RangersSudbury.com.