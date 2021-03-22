Manitoulin OPP investigates armed robbery

(ESPANOLA, ON)- On March 19, 2021, shortly after 4:00 p.m., members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the OPP’s Emergency Response Team (ERT), two members from the Northeast Canine Unit, OPP’s Scenes of Crime with the assistance from a member from the Anishinabek Police Service responded to a robbery at an apartment complex on Park Street in the Town of Espanola.

There is no threat to public safety at this time.

The Manitoulin OPP Crime Unit is currently investigating the incident. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible should immediately contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at:

www.p3tips.com

www.sudburycrimestoppers.com

You may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.