ARTHUR GARNET CRAWFORD

April 4, 1936 – March 15, 2021

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Arthur Garnet Crawford on March 15, 2021. In memory of Art Crawford of M’Chigeeng, Manitoulin Island at the age of 84. Father of Terry Durno (Leslie) and grandfather of Sebastian Gamble. Predeceased by his wife Jacqueline (Jackie) Debassige (2010). Art was born in Montreal and in early adulthood managed Angus Meadow Farm at Britannia (Mississauga) and Smithville before joining Manitoulin Transport until his retirement. Art loved his family, Northern Ontario and outdoor activities. Art is predeceased by his parents William (Bill) (1976) and Virtue (1996) and siblings Douglas (2013), Bryan (2007) and Susan (1978). He is survived by his brother Ronald (Dorothy) of Tasso Lake and sister Sharon (Jack) Leslie of Smith Falls and numerous nieces and nephews. At Arthur’s request there will be no service. Cremation has taken place.