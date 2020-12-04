Manitoulin OPP investigates domestic dispute

(MILLS TOWNSHIP, ON) – On December 2, 2020, shortly before 10:30 p.m. members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a domestic dispute at a residence in Mills Township.

Officers along with the Manitoulin OPP Crime Unit, the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the OPP Canine (K9) Unit assisted in this ongoing investigation.

As a result, a 46-year-old resident from Mills Township was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault – Spousal, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC),

Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm – Spousal, contrary to 264.1(1)(a) of the CC, and

Failure to Comply with Release Order – Other Than To Attend Court, contrary to section 145 (5)(a) of the CC.

The accused has been remanded into custody pending a bail hearing, and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date, in Gore Bay.

The OPP will not be releasing the name of the accused in order to protect the identity of the victim.