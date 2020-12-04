PHSD declares COVID-19 outbreak in Algonquin Daycare in Greater Sudbury

Public Health Sudbury & Districts has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Algonquin Daycare in Greater Sudbury after a second person tested positive for the virus. This individual is linked to a previously reported positive case in the daycare. Both cases are part of the preschool room at the daycare and all individuals in this cohort are already under self-isolation as a result of the first reported case.

In accordance with provincial guidance, an outbreak in a child care setting is declared when two or more laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 are linked and occur within 14 days of each other. Parents and caregivers have been provided notice of the outbreak and have received public health guidance. Public Health is working closely with the daycare and Rainbow District School Board administrators to monitor the outbreak, further limit the spread of infection, and ensure ongoing measures are maintained to protect everyone.

Parents and guardians of students can visit the Rainbow District School Board’s COVID-19 Advisory section at rainbowschools.ca for updates.

This new positive case, case # 233, will be reported in Public Health’s daily update of COVID-19 case data at 4 p.m. today. Updates about COVID-19 testing, confirmed cases, and outbreaks in Greater Sudbury, the District of Sudbury, and the District of Manitoulin are routinely posted online.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reminding everyone to follow public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The safest options are to limit close contact to your own household members, stay home and do not attend work or school when ill, avoid non-essential travel, and remember to practise physical distancing, wear your mask, and wash your hands. For all outings, continue to screen yourself for symptoms and practise COVID-safe behaviours.

For more information or if you have questions, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).