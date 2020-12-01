Manitoulin OPP investigates sudden death in Burpee-Mills

(MILLS TOWNSHIP, ON) – On November 26, 2020, at approximately 5:33 p.m. members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with Sudbury-Manitoulin Emergency Services (EMS) responded to an unresponsive person call at a residence in Burpee & Mills Township.

A 42 year old person was found at that location and pronounced dead by EMS. The cause of death is still under investigation but public safety is not a concern.

A post mortem examination has taken place in Toronto on November 29, 2020. The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Manitoulin OPP Crime Unit in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OFPS).

Anyone with information relating to this investigation is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at to www.sudburycrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.