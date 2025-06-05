Manitoulin OPP respond to report of possible impaired driver

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – One person is facing impaired-related charges after police received a report of a possible impaired driver.

On Friday, May 16, 2025, at approximately 3:30 a.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) assisted the United Chief and Councils of Manitoulin Police Service Commission (UCCM Police) with a call reporting a possible impaired driver that was leaving a residence in Whitefish River First Nation. Police located the vehicle near Old Village Road South, and conducted a traffic stop. Further investigation resulted in the driver being arrested for impaired operation.

The driver, Jackilene MEJAKI, 24-years-old from Whitefish River First Nation, was charged with:

· Operation while impaired – alcohol

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

· Novice driver – B.A.C. above zero

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on June 24, 2025.

The OPP wants to remind the public that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe while driving. If you suspect an impaired driver on our roads, waterways or trails, don’t hesitate to “MAKE THE CALL” and dial 911. Your phone call could save someone’s life.