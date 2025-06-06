VALERIE LEE

May 22, 1949 – May 30, 2025

It is with deep sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Val at the age of 76. She was a devoted wife, mom, nanny, sister as well as Gramma Val to the McGauley family whom she embraced as family. Those of us she left behind take great comfort in knowing that she has been reunited with her beloved husband Brian, the love of her life. Lovingly remembered by her daughter and son-in-law Shelley and Peter Palko and son Derek Lee. Deeply missed by her grandchildren Jeffrey and Jessica McNamara and Jake and Jessyka McNamara. She was a great- grandmother of Rylan and Eli who lovingly referred to her as Nanny (because great-gramma sounded way too old.) Left to mourn is her sister Bonnie Beattie and family. After retirement, Val left Sudbury to move to South Baymouth, a place that held so many special memories for her. There she met many friends who soon became family. To those who knew her she was a force of nature, strong willed and never one to blend into the background. She lived life on her own terms. Travelling and sometimes even on two wheels and at full throttle. There will be a Celebration of Life at 15 Third Avenue in South Baymouth on June 14, 2025 from 12 noon to 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mindemoya Hospital. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca