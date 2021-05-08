Police search M’Chigeeng for armed and dangerous man

M’CHIGEENG—For the third time in less than a year, cell phones on Manitoulin rang out with an emergency alert from the police, urging people in the area of Spring Bay Road and Highway 551 in MChigeeng to shelter in place as officers look for 32-year-old Victor Branco.

The accused is reported to have fled from a vehicle, which is now in police custody, and is considered armed and dangerous.

Police roadblocks have been out in place along Spring Bay Road and police are checking vehicles for Mr. Branco.

Police ask that motorists refrain from picking up hitchhikers in the area.

