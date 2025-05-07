Manitoulin Sea Cadets honour 80th anniversary of Battle of the Atlantic with solemn ceremony

LITTLE CURRENT—On the afternoon of Sunday, May 3, under the sunny skies of a late spring afternoon, members of 348 Manitoulin Sea Cadet Corps held a solemn ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Atlantic and the sacrifices made by members of the Royal Canadian Navy, the Merchant Marine and the Royal Canadian Air Force in that defining conflict.

The event was attended by members of the Manitoulin North Shore Navy League, Branch 177 of the Royal Canadian Legion Little Current, ANAVET and the Sgt. Charles A. Golden Silver Star Memorial Rifle Team as well a large contingent of Manitoulin Sea Cadets while retiring Sea Cadet Commander Lt. (N) Sylvain Boucher acted as master of ceremony.

The sea cadets, smartly kitted out in their dress uniforms, marched onto the commemoration grounds at the Port of Little Current’s Soldiers Park to line up with a precision that spoke volumes to countless hours of dedication to their drills. At each corner of the cenotaph, cadets stood, heads bowed with arms reversed on rest (muzzles pointed downward and resting on the top of the cadets’ boots).

MNS NL President Bob Jewell lays a wreath as a cadet rests on arms reversed. Members of the Sgt. Charles A. Golden Silver Star Memorial Rifle Team fire a ceremonial salute. Cadets and officers gather on the docks in solemn memory, respect and gratitude.

“Thank you for joining us today for this special memorial service,” said Lt. (N) retired Boucher. “Today marks the 80th anniversary of the end of the Battle of the Atlantic, the longest continuous military campaign of the Second World War. It was fought at Sea for 2,075 days, from 1939 to 1945. It was a battle of endurance, bravery and sacrifice. We gather here to honor all those who served during this critical campaign. The legacy of the Battle of the Atlantic, and the memory of those who fought and paid the ultimate sacrifice, will not be forgotten. I would like to begin by acknowledging that today’s ceremony is being held on the traditional, ancestral and unseated territory of the Anishinabek people. We commit ourselves to listening, learning and working together in the spirit of reconciliation in a respectful relationship.”

Newly installed Manitoulin Sea Cadet Commander Lt. (N) Tina Davidson spoke to the gathering at the close of the ceremony, noting that “we do remember sacrifices that were made for us so that we can wear these uniforms, that we can do fun activities, but that there is also something serious behind it when we gather.”

Following the laying of the wreaths at the foot of the Little Current Cenotaph, Lt. (N) Davidson called upon the newest Manitoulin Sea Cadet recruit Cadet Tyson O’Brian to join her on the docks at the water’s edge to toss a wreath into the waters of the North Channel.

Lt. (N) Davidson pointed out that there are three branches of the Canadian military, navy, army and air force, the Sea Cadets being representative of the navy.

Manitoulin Sea Cadets lined up along the docks as the wreath was set upon the water (tethered with a thin black rope for later retrieval).

Earlier in the ceremony, Sea Cadet Chaplin Reverend Catherine Hazlitt read the “Sailor’s Psalm,” Psalm 107, verses 23-31, “Some went out on the sea in ships; they were merchants on the mighty waters. They saw the works of the Lord, his wonderful deeds in the deep. For he spoke and stirred up a tempest that lifted high the waves. They mounted up to the heavens and went down to the depths; in their peril their courage melted away. They reeled and staggered like drunkards; they were at their wits’ end. Then they cried out to the Lord in their trouble, and he brought them out of their distress. He stilled the storm to a whisper; the waves of the sea[a] were hushed. They were glad when it grew calm, and he guided them to their desired haven. Let them give thanks to the Lord for his unfailing love and his wonderful deeds for mankind.”

Following that reading, the Prayer of Remembrance was recited and then Chief Petty Officer 1st Class Landon Ely recited the naval prayer—a Canadian Navy tradition (first published in 1662 in the Book of Common Prayer).

“O Eternal Lord God,

who alone rulest the raging of the sea;

who has compassed the waters

with bounds

until day and night come to an end;

be pleased to receive into Thy

almighty and most

gracious protection

the persons of us Thy servants,

and the Fleet in which we serve.

Preserve us from the dangers

of the sea,

and from the violence of the enemy;

that we may be a safeguard unto our most gracious Sovereign Lady,

Queen Elizabeth,

and her Dominions,

and a security for such as pass upon the seas upon their lawful occasions;

that the inhabitants of our Commonwealth may in peace and quietness

serve Thee our God;

and that we may return in safety

to enjoy the blessings of the land,

with the fruits of our labours,

and with a thankful remembrance of Thy merciesto praise and glorify

Thy Holy Name;

Amen.”

Following the playing of ‘Last Post’ on the bugle by Cadet O’Brian, Lt. (N) Retired Boucher presented a brief history of the contributions of Canada’s maritime forces during the Second World War, who played “a vital role in the Allied struggle for control of the North Atlantic. As German submarines worked relentlessly to cripple the convoys shipping crucial supplies to Europe. Victory came at a great cost. More than 70,000 Allied seamen, Merchant Mariners and airmen lost their lives, including 4,400 Canadians and Newfoundlanders. Many civilians also paid the ultimate price, among them 136 passengers of the ferry SS Caribou. The first shots of the battle of the Atlantic were fired on September 3, 1939, just hours after Britain declared war on Germany. Off the coast of Ireland, the German submarine U-30 torpedoed the SS Afina, a passenger ship on route to Montreal with more than 1,400 people on board, 112 lives were lost, including four Canadians, just over one week later, on September 10, 1939, Canada declared war on Germany. From that moment on, Canada’s navy, merchant marine and air force were thrust into the Battle of the Atlantic. They continued to fight with courage and determination until the very end, 80 years ago in 1945. Each year on the first Sunday in May, we gathered to pause, reflect and remember all those who lost their lives during this critical campaign.”

“The Royal Canadian Navy began the war with just 13 vessels and 3,500 Sailors,” said Lt. (N) Boucher. “By the end of the conflict, it had grown into one of the largest navies in the world with 373 ships and more than 110,000 Sailors—all volunteers—including 6,500 women, who served proudly in the Women’s Royal Canadian Naval Service.”

Combined, the Canadian Forces would go on to help sink 50 enemy U-boats, at a cost of 72 Canadian merchant ships. The Merchant Navy book of remembrance honors the roughly 1,600 Canadian merchant mariners who died at sea during the war, including eight women. In total, noted Lt. (N) Retired Boucher, about 2,000 sailors of the Royal Canadian Navy were killed during the war.

Lt. (N) Retired Boucher then read out the names of those vessels lost in the conflict, while a cadet rang a bell in memoriam.

“The tolling of the ship’s Bell reminds us of the ships and shipmates who made the supreme sacrifice in the defense of our homeland,” he said. “Let us not forget our lasting obligations to honor those who served and gave everything.”

We shall remember them. Lest we forget.