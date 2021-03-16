Manitoulin Transport Opens State-of-the-Art Terminal in Barrie, Ontario

New Technology, Equipment and Strategic Location will Further Enhance Efficiency and Service

Toronto ON – March 16, 2021 – Manitoulin Transport continues to expand and enhance its operations with the opening of a new terminal in Barrie, Ontario. The new state-of-the-art terminal was built and designed to allow Manitoulin to provide superior service for customers. With 21,300 square feet of cross-dock and office space and 22 dock doors, the new Barrie Terminal allows for faster and more efficient loading and unloading of shipments and increased storage capabilities.

“We continue to make significant investments in our facilities and expand our North American coverage to best meet growing demand and better serve our customers,” said Jeff King, President, Manitoulin Transport. “From its size, location and the quality of equipment used, our new Barrie terminal allows us to provide efficient, reliable shipping for our customers and a safe and efficient work environment for our team. We also have the ability to expand the facility in the future by 50% to keep up with growing demand.”

The new terminal is strategically located just south of Barrie, Ontario, about an hour north of Toronto. It is situated near the 400 highway and other major arteries providing easy access to and from Northern and Southern Ontario. The new Barrie facility is an important part of Manitoulin’s extensive network of 82 terminals across North America, providing Manitoulin customers with transportation coverage from coast to coast.

Highlights of Manitoulin’s new Barrie terminal include:

21,300 square feet of cross-dock and office space

22 dock doors

Supported by over 3,000 pieces of transportation equipment across our operating network

Electric forklifts and energy-efficient LED lighting – all part of Manitoulin’s ISO green initiatives to minimize its environmental footprint

Dock scales that provide accurate weights which make for safer loading of freight onto trailers

Heaters in the dock and storage areas to protect freight during the colder months

About Manitoulin Transport

With over 60 years of experience in the transportation industry and comprehensive services, Manitoulin Transport is a leading single-source provider for all your trucking needs. Manitoulin offers a wide array of trucking services including expedited less than truckload and truckload, transborder, intermodal, private fleet, guaranteed service, temperature-controlled, dangerous goods and supply chain management.

About Manitoulin Group of Companies

Manitoulin Group of Companies is Canada’s leading privately owned transportation and logistics solutions provider. Manitoulin has over 50 years of experience servicing a variety of industries and some of the world’s largest organizations. As a single-source provider, Manitoulin is able to create operational synergies that compound efficiencies across the supply chain. Offerings include expedited less-than-truckload/truckload, crating, customs brokerage, international freight forwarding, global time-critical delivery, residential and commercial moving, heavy haul, logistics, warehousing, projects and supply chain management. Manitoulin leverages its extensive network to connect businesses across Canada and around the world.