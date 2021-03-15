NORA BENTON

(nee Message)

February 24, 1935 – March 12, 2021

It is with great sadness that the family of Nora Benton announces her peaceful passing on Friday, March 12, 2021 at the Mindemoya Hospital, surround by family. Nora was born in Spalding, Lincolnshire and immigrated to Canada with her husband in 1957. They settled in and around the Creemore area before finally settling in Collingwood and working as a nurse. Nora and Maurice moved to Little Current in 2001 to be near their daughter and grandchildren. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend to many. Nora will be remembered by her children Graham, Judith (Wayne) and Michael, grandchildren Rebecca (Kevin), Stephen, Jenna, Alia, Nate, S*hane (Jessica), David (Whitney), Ashley (Ryan), Amber (Dan), Stephen (Tish), Leah-Anne and Tiffany, great-granchildren Avery, Aeden, Kallan, Olivia, Johnathan, Samantha, Olive, Oliver, Arlo, Kiera, Owen, Mavis, Sophie, Jaylyn, Lila and Landen. As per her wishes cremation has taken place. A private family gathering will be held at a later time. Please donate to the Heart and Stroke foundation in her memory.