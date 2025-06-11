Top 5 This Week

Manitowaning Freshmart tops in safety

NewsLocal
Expositor Staff
Author: Expositor Staff
Manitowaning Freshmart tops in safety Manitowaning Freshmart co-owners Mike and Dawn Wall are joined by their staff outside the store with their national top safety award. Mr. Wall explained that the award comes following a secret inspection by a team from Dinesafe—the company that ensures safety protocols are adhered to at Freshmart grocery stores. The Manitowaning Freshmart outscored all of their rivals across the nation to secure the award. photo by Michael Erskine

Expositor Staff
