Manitowaning Freshmart tops in safety NewsLocal Author: Expositor Staff June 11, 2025 Manitowaning Freshmart tops in safety Manitowaning Freshmart co-owners Mike and Dawn Wall are joined by their staff outside the store with their national top safety award. Mr. Wall explained that the award comes following a secret inspection by a team from Dinesafe—the company that ensures safety protocols are adhered to at Freshmart grocery stores. The Manitowaning Freshmart outscored all of their rivals across the nation to secure the award. photo by Michael Erskine Article written by Expositor Staff Published online by The Manitoulin Expositor web staff